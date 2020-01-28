Global  

"The Intern (2021)" - cast: Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2021
*Synopsis :* A Hindi-language remake of Nancy Meyers' 2015 comedy/drama "The Intern". ...
Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in ‘The Intern’ Hindi adaptation

The 2015 original was directed by Nancy Meyers, and featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway
Hindu

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015...
Sify

Tweets about this

AdvocatesMsr

MSR Advocates 🇮🇳 Yet another flop show in the making! Such lousy cast for a legendary original. Shame it is, @warnerbrosindia . Coul… https://t.co/5ye05PUXrh 17 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor cast in the Hindi remake of The Intern https://t.co/q171GfOvBR https://t.co/bpbwZl4Sfi 1 day ago

