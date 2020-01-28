"The Intern (2021)" - cast: Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

The 2015 original was directed by Nancy Meyers, and featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015...

Sify 1 day ago



