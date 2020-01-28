Chase Rice Was "Really Pissed" About That Bachelor Drama With Victoria Fuller
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Victoria Fuller wasn't the only one upset about that Bachelor run-in with her ex Chase Rice. The 34-year-old singer appeared on Friday's episode of Fitz in the Morning and said he...
After Alayah was sent home last week, she was back home and read on the internet about Victoria F. and Chase Rice having previously dated. Alayah tells the other girls in the house, but Victoria hasn't told anyone else because she felt that was private between her and Peter. Victoria confronts Alayah...
Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3! On The Bach..