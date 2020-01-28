This Tribute to "Girl Dad" Kobe Bryant Proves He Died "Doing What He Loved the Most"

Carley Wheeler RT @_sahana8_: “He died doing what he loved: being a dad, a girl dad.” #girldad most of you men come on here and keep saying how you can’t… 9 seconds ago Harper Grey RT @enews: "In a sea of tributes that ached my soul, this one had to be the most beautiful and heart wrenching." - Chrissy Teigen Watch El… 53 seconds ago Beulah Marie 💙 This Tribute to Girl Dad Kobe Bryant Will Give You the Chills https://t.co/srPFZr3SsD 5 minutes ago C. Jordan, Jr. Man this hit me hard what a beautiful little tribute and as a “girl dad” myself I know exactly what Kobe was saying. https://t.co/CVhsJOdcnh 11 minutes ago