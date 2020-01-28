Matt Bomer Weighs In on Tom Brady Biopic Rumors Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matt Bomer and Tom Brady are basically each other's doppelgängers. During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike alum dished on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ocean Pop 💎 Matt Bomer Weighs In on Tom Brady Biopic Rumors https://t.co/nXQGuvNMDR https://t.co/OsVjRK6Pu7 1 hour ago