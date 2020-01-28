Former ESPN host Jemele Hill returns to TV on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Controversial former ESPN host Jemele Hill made her return to television Monday night on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” issuing an apology to the chief stewardess amid heavy drinking on a luxury yacht in Thailand. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Tamron Hall - Published Remembering Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant With Jemele Hill 04:51 Sports journalist Jemele Hill speaks on the tragic loss of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.