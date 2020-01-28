Global  

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill returns to TV on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Controversial former ESPN host Jemele Hill made her return to television Monday night on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” issuing an apology to the chief stewardess amid heavy drinking on a luxury yacht in Thailand.
Credit: Tamron Hall - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant With Jemele Hill

Remembering Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant With Jemele Hill 04:51

 Sports journalist Jemele Hill speaks on the tragic loss of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

