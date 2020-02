Bollywood Reporter Jatin Sarna on meeting Kamal Haasan at the 83 poster launch: What more can you ask for? https://t.co/HYIojKOnt4 https://t.co/MPvSs8vysh 4 days ago B G KRISHNA RT @mid_day: Jatin Sarna On Meeting #KamalHaasan At The 83 Poster Launch: What More Can You Ask For? https://t.co/gwFcrkLYmT 5 days ago mid-day Jatin Sarna On Meeting #KamalHaasan At The 83 Poster Launch: What More Can You Ask For? https://t.co/gwFcrkLYmT 5 days ago ETimes The actor took to his Instagram account and shared his excitement of meeting the superstar @ikamalhaasan !… https://t.co/yK5oGNrUnp 5 days ago BombayTimes The actor took to his Instagram account and shared his excitement of meeting the superstar @ikamalhaasan !… https://t.co/BjZMB4Jpmp 5 days ago