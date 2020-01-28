Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Blake Lively arrives for her appearance at Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (January 28) in New York City. The 32-year-old actress is in town promoting The Rhythm Section, and she was asked about her new baby girl, who is around five months old. “At one point we had three [kids] four and under,” Blake [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blake Lively Makes Rare Public Outing Ahead of 'The Rhythm Section' Release

Blake Lively is enjoying a stylish day out in New York City! The 32-year-old actress was all smiles as she left The Crosby Hotel on Monday afternoon (January 27)...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabyNameWizard

BabyNameWizard Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby #3 https://t.co/76CPyLzsEj 4 hours ago

cafemom

CafeMom Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby #3 https://t.co/LH25ihp2Ls 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Blake Lively is making her first public comments about what it's like being a mom of three! https://t.co/akV4t4ZOPw 6 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3 https://t.co/SgHyiPokfY https://t.co/1B1OUxPvLq 8 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3 https://t.co/W8WMecvbQO di @JustJared 8 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3 https://t.co/uyheyAJkqv https://t.co/dV8Gf2eI1U 8 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3 https://t.co/FnhBaPqzn1 https://t.co/EAfFgbkb62 8 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Blake Lively Makes First Public Comments About Being a Mom of 3 https://t.co/zfcivlEpzj https://t.co/f2Y3AXhP3c 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.