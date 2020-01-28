Global  

Kate Middleton Takes Part in Creative Arts Workshop at Children's Hospital Visit!

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles as she makes her way out of the Evelina Children’s Hospital after a visit on Tuesday (January 28) in London, England. The 38-year-old royal spent time with the young patients, and participated in a creative arts workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Program. [...]
News video: Kate Middleton Poses in Amazing Photo Taken by 10-Year-Old

Kate Middleton Poses in Amazing Photo Taken by 10-Year-Old 00:55

 Kate Middleton went to teach photography to children at Evelina Hospital in London, and one of the children proved to be a quick study. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Kate joins creative workshop for patients at children’s hospital [Video]Kate joins creative workshop for patients at children’s hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a children’s hospital to join a creative workshop for young patients and their siblings. Kate is patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and holds..

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors [Video]Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come..

