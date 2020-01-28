Kate Middleton Takes Part in Creative Arts Workshop at Children's Hospital Visit!
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles as she makes her way out of the Evelina Children’s Hospital after a visit on Tuesday (January 28) in London, England. The 38-year-old royal spent time with the young patients, and participated in a creative arts workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Program. [...]
The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come..