Hailey Bieber Reveals What Her Parents Thought of Her Quick Engagement & Marriage to Justin Bieber

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Hailey Bieber is looking back on getting engaged to Justin Bieber just two months after they rekindled their romance. If you don’t know, Justin and Hailey first dated in 2015, and then were linked again in May of 2018. He proposed in July of 2018 and they said “I do” in September of 2018. They [...] 👓 View full article

