Hailey Bieber Reveals What Her Parents Thought of Her Quick Engagement & Marriage to Justin Bieber

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber is looking back on getting engaged to Justin Bieber just two months after they rekindled their romance. If you don’t know, Justin and Hailey first dated in 2015, and then were linked again in May of 2018. He proposed in July of 2018 and they said “I do” in September of 2018. They [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber recounts awkward first meeting with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber recounts awkward first meeting with Hailey Baldwin 00:45

 Justin Bieber has revisited his awkward first encounter with his now wife Hailey Baldwin in a new docuseries, revealing she had no interest in him.

