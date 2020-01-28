Global  

It Seems That The Wireless 2020 Line Up Has Leaked

Clash Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone to headline...?

It seems that the line up for this year's *Wireless* has leaked.

The festival returns to North London this summer, with fans descending on Finsbury Park.

Now a screenshot of this year's line up seems to have leaked, and it includes some big hitters.

Headliners include Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone, with other names including DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, and Burna Boy.

Jaden appears on the photo, with Megan Thee Stallion, Mabel, Pop Smoke, and Lil Durk. Here's the image.



Looks like Wireless Festival 2020 line up has leaked pic.twitter.com/CI2GKtT4wu

— 9bills.co.uk (@9bills) January 28, 2020

