How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Really Adjusting to Life With 3 Kids

E! Online Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Blake Lively asks for a simple favor to ask: Please stop telling her how easy can be. In the Fall of 2019, she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter together and life...
News video: Blake Lively feels 'outnumbered'

Blake Lively feels 'outnumbered' 01:22

 Blake Lively has found it hard to adjust to life with three children.

Blake Lively Daughters Love Wearing Her Shoes [Video]Blake Lively Daughters Love Wearing Her Shoes

Blake Lively talks about her daughters wearing her clothes.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:45Published

Blake Lively Had Her Third Baby [Video]Blake Lively Had Her Third Baby

Blake Lively talks about what it's like having three kids.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:27Published


