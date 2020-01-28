Bernie Sanders Fans Leave Iowa College’s Mock Caucus in Protest As he Gets Trounced by Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College....
Sen. Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt. According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first..