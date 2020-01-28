Global  

Bernie Sanders Fans Leave Iowa College’s Mock Caucus in Protest As he Gets Trounced by Elizabeth Warren

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders Fans Leave Iowa College’s Mock Caucus in Protest As he Gets Trounced by Elizabeth WarrenBernie Sanders supporters left a mock caucus at Iowa's Drake University in protest after Elizabeth Warren won and Sanders failed to meet the event's "viability threshold."
News video: Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus 01:18

 Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College....

