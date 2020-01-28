Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: Roommate backs Mimi Haleyi's accusation, says 'it sounded like rape'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
At the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, Elizabeth Entin testified to back up her roommate Mimi Haleyi's accusation that Weinstein sexually assaulted her.
