Lena Dunham Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Jack Antonoff Today

E! Online Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff's relationship went from lovers to friends, but it wasn't an easy road. In her cover interview for the March issue of Cosmopolitan UK, the Girls alum...
News video: Lena Dunham was engaged after Jack Antonoff split

Lena Dunham was engaged after Jack Antonoff split 00:43

 Lena Dunham was briefly engaged after her split from longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff.

Lena Dunham's secret engagement [Video]Lena Dunham's secret engagement

Lena Dunham secretly got engaged after splitting from Jack Antonoff but soon realised she wasn't in the right place to even be dating.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Lena Dunham says she got engaged following Jack Antonoff split, is now ‘totally single’

Lena Dunham is reflecting on her relationship with Jack Antonoff and says that two years following their split, she’s now on a dating break.
FOXNews.com

