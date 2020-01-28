If Trump’s Legal Team Continues to Lie in the Senate Trial, They Should Be Disbarred

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nothing — I mean nothing — can stop Donald Trump from lying. He has clocked in as president more than 15,000 false or misleading claims per fact checkers and that number rises almost every time he tweets or talks. But Trump’s lawyers are another matter completely. Lawyers — and I am one — are officers […] Nothing — I mean nothing — can stop Donald Trump from lying. He has clocked in as president more than 15,000 false or misleading claims per fact checkers and that number rises almost every time he tweets or talks. But Trump’s lawyers are another matter completely. Lawyers — and I am one — are officers […] 👓 View full article

