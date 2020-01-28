Global  

If Trump’s Legal Team Continues to Lie in the Senate Trial, They Should Be Disbarred

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
If Trump’s Legal Team Continues to Lie in the Senate Trial, They Should Be DisbarredNothing — I mean nothing — can stop Donald Trump from lying. He has clocked in as president more than 15,000 false or misleading claims per fact checkers and that number rises almost every time he tweets or talks. But Trump’s lawyers are another matter completely. Lawyers — and I am one — are officers […]
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump 02:01

 Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers' evidence presented against Trump actually "exonerate" him.

