Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread

George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter ThreadGeorge Conway blasted President Donald Trump and his knowledge of global geography Twitter early Tuesday morning. Conway listed a number of the commander-in-chief’s mistakes and frequent confusion of countries’ locations as well as seemingly blundering statements about foreign lands that, of not self-aware jokes, are entirely inaccurate. Conway’s latest Twitter screed comes after a now-viral CNN […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union [Video]House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress. In an act of protest, a number of Democrats..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn [Video]Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn

Reporter and author Michael Rothfeld explains the beginning of Trump&apos;s friendship with mob lawyer Roy Cohn and how Trump has used Cohn&apos;s philosophy to take down his opponents...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Conway Gushes Over Romney’s Vote to Convict Trump: ‘Nothing Short of Inspiring’

In *George Conway's* world, there is no more towering figure than the Republican who stands up to President *Donald Trump*. On Wednesday, Conway — the husband...
Mediaite

George Conway Says ‘Truth Has Taken a Beating’ Today: History Will Be on Romney’s Side

*George Conway* was part of the big CNN panel this afternoon reacting to the Senate officially voting to acquit President *Donald Trump* on both articles of...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4_sol4

4SOL4 RT @JuliaLSharp: George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked - #tru… 6 hours ago

CdrArty

Arthur Barham RT @Mediaite: George Conway Lists All of Trump's Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread https://t.co/Osxxv7crdH 3 days ago

jetboy24

Sagar George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread..#Trump..#GOP https://t.co/AdZiJ225Tu 5 days ago

tammyguess59

tammy 59 #BoycottNRA George Conway Slams Trump's Geopolitical Faux Pas on Twitter https://t.co/oQsM09s7Sw 5 days ago

Julieum86

Julie Evans Anderson George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked… https://t.co/XqH81otOEg 5 days ago

Amandahd1212

Amanda RT @RawStory: George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked https://t… 5 days ago

smivic

vic smith George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked https://t.co/xS9fPstcis 5 days ago

PbSULAK

PbSULAK ♿️🌊⚖️🖖 RT @RawStory: George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked https://t… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.