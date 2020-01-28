Global  

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Death Ruled as Drug Overdose

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
According to Medical Examiner's office, the 'Super Sweet 16' rapper passed away from a lethal mixture of fentanyl and ethanol and her death was an accident.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose

ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose 00:20

 Officials say a young Twin Cities rapper died on New Year’s Day due to a mix of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity, Ali Lucia reports (0:20). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan. 28, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed [Video]Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed

Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed The rapper, whose real name is Jared A. Higgins, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Cook County Medical Examiner, via statement Juice..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Juice WRLD's death ruled an accidental drug overdose [Video]Juice WRLD's death ruled an accidental drug overdose

Rapper Juice WRLD's death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, coroners have ruled.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Released

Rapper Lexii Alijai‘s cause of death has been revealed after her tragic death at the age of 21 earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s...
Just Jared

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Lexii Alijai cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after her passing on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's...
E! Online

