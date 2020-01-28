Global  

Glenn Greenwald Wants to Know ‘Who Gives A F*ck’ About Ukraine Scandal

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Glenn Greenwald Wants to Know ‘Who Gives A F*ck’ About Ukraine Scandal  Left-wing journalist and author Glenn Greenwald criticized the Democratic Party’s “weird retrograde Cold War obsession,” in an interview with the Daily Caller this week, claiming “no one cares about” the Trump-Ukraine scandal when there’s “stagnating wages,” student debt, and no health care. “Basically, what has the past four years of Trump’s presidency been dominated […]
