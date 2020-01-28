Global  

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Released

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rapper Lexii Alijai‘s cause of death has been revealed after her tragic death at the age of 21 earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that she died of “mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” according to E! News. The death was ruled an accident. Lexii had released two albums at the time [...]
News video: ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose

ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose 00:19

 The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the 21-year-old died of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity (0:19). WCCO This Morning -- Jan. 28, 2020

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Lexii Alijai cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after her passing on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's...
