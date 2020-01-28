Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Released

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Rapper Lexii Alijai's cause of death has been revealed after her tragic death at the age of 21 earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that she died of "mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity," according to E! News. The death was ruled an accident. Lexii had released two albums at the time


