Antonio Banderas Says His Oscar Nomination Is A Very 'Big Deal'

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Antonio Banderas smiles back at the cameras while leaving ABC Studios in New York City on Tuesday (January 28). The 59-year-old actor stopped by Good Morning America and opened up about his Oscar nomination for Pain and Glory. “You have no idea how important they are around the world. It’s very strong,” he shared about [...]
Antonio Banderas Translates Spanish Phrases | Surprise Showcase [Video]Antonio Banderas Translates Spanish Phrases | Surprise Showcase

Oscar nominee and 'Pain and Glory' star Antonio Banderas showcases his translation of Spanish words and phrases.

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 06:46Published

Salma Hayek celebrates longtime friend Antonio Banderas following Oscar nomination [Video]Salma Hayek celebrates longtime friend Antonio Banderas following Oscar nomination

Salma Hayek is apparently thrilled that her close friend and collaborator Antonio Banderas has been honoured with his first Academy Award nomination.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

