Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Her Struggles With Alcohol Addiction

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her struggles with addiction in a brand new interview on Today. Airing tomorrow, January 29, the 39-year-old singer sits down with Hoda Kotb to open up about her addiction to alcohol. “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself…and that was with alcohol,” she shared. [...] 👓 View full article

