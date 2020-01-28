Global  

Justin Bieber admits he questioned if he could 'be faithful' to Hailey Baldwin before marriage proposal

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is opening up about the thoughts that ran through his head before he popped the question to Hailey Baldwin.
 Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents. Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea." She said she knew what her heart wanted but wanted to discuss it with her parents...

