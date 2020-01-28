Global  

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Desire to Start a Family

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato has big plans for the future and they’re not all about her career! The 27-year-old entertainer recently opened up about her desire to start a family in the next 10 years. “When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a [...]
News video: Demi Lovato wants to be a mother

Demi Lovato wants to be a mother 00:44

 Demi Lovato has shared that she wants to settle down and have children in the next 10 years.

