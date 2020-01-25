Global  

Conservative Radio Host Michael Savage Wants The ‘Coronavirus’ To Infect AOC: Send Her Animals From Chinese Virus Market

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Conservative radio host and Trump ally Michael Savage boasted that he wants progressive freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to be infected by the Coronavirus by means of sending her rats and live animals from a “Chinese virus market.” “I want to talk for a minute about the epidemic coming in from China and how they […]
News video: Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News

Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News 04:20

 CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS ACROSS CHINA CLIMBED SHARPLY TO MORE THAN 1,287 WITH AT LEAST 41 DEATHS...

