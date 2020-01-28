Global  

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘If John Bolton Says That in the Book I Believe John Bolton’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken sides with John Bolton over President Donald Trump, saying that he believes the allegations in Bolton's book that Trump has publicly denied.
News video: Trump's Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly: 'I Believe John Bolton'

Trump's Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly: 'I Believe John Bolton' 00:47

 John Kelly commented on John Bolton's claim.

'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President Trump's..

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries [Video]John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.

'We want to hear that': News of John Bolton's book casts shadow over Trump impeachment trial

The House impeachment managers said Bolton's reported claims directly contradict key elements of Trump's defense.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.comMediaite

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Bolton's book manuscript available...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

dr_locs

Dr. Locs RT @maggieNYT: Kelly, Trump's former Chief of Staff, who worked with Bolton and Trump closely, says, "I believe John Bolton" and argues for… 3 seconds ago

JanetKemp

Janet Kemp @SenRickScott @Varneyco @realDonaldTrump #WitnessesAndDoucuments Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly tells Saras… https://t.co/dYwYe2tfxJ 3 seconds ago

PatrickMoise9

Patrick Moise RT @MSNBC: Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: "I believe John Bolton." https://t.co/z84RaUpNN8 3 seconds ago

tdAZ12

tdAZ RT @LibsInAmerica: Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly tells Sarasota crowd ’I believe John Bolton’ Wow. So many conservative heroes ar… 4 seconds ago

JamesJhill42

James RT @funder: BREAKING: Trump’s Fmr Chief of Staff John Kelly just said witnesses should be heard at Trump’s removal trial. Kelly also said “… 4 seconds ago

richberger5

Rich Berger RT @ThePubliusUSA: John Kelly, former Chief of Staff, siding with John Bolton and publicly commenting that he believes the allegation is no… 6 seconds ago

SuzanneTyrpak

Suzanne Tyrpak - 2020 Restore Democracy 🌊 RT @zacjanderson: Last night I asked former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly about the allegations in John Bolton's book that Trump told Bol… 7 seconds ago

7dnetwork

C.A.R Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, sides with John Bolton and says the Senate should call... https://t.co/1M1mxA0SNf 11 seconds ago

