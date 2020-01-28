Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammy Awards 2020: Top red carpet looks

Grammy Awards 2020: Top red carpet looks 00:39

 See who turned heads at this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony [Video]Alessia Cara Talks Her Six Juno Nominations, Hosting The Ceremony

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara reveals she's "very excited" about nabbing six Juno nominations and admits she's "terrified" to host the ceremony on March 15th.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:06Published

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish becomes the second artist in history to win across the four major categories, while Ariana Grande leaves empty handed despite five nominations for ‘Thank U,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards

"Music can change the world because it can change people." – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner. Honoring music and musicians that broke records, made their mark...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times

Lil Nas X Wins the Grammy for Best Music Video!

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X as he’s now a Grammy winner! The 20-year-old rapper picked up the Best Music Video award during the premiere...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! OnlineCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards https://t.co/myNeXz2u9Z 22 seconds ago

dot_tube

Dot.Tube TLD Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards https://t.co/co5IkPKqHa 1 hour ago

EntertainedNow

Entertainment Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards #EntertainedNow #today https://t.co/r2PUmLLbML 1 hour ago

imagicstudiong

iMagic Studio Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards https://t.co/6Oo9wi7Pgg 1 hour ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards Grammy awa https://t.co/P255ZHFzbd 1 hour ago

Carlaaevelyn

Carla Evelyn @null Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards Grammy awa https://t.co/NTnI9Ehe6c 1 hour ago

summerskirt

 @null Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards Grammy awa https://t.co/NGAqeiEhZc 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada’s 2020 Juno Awards https://t.co/bYev3SHh6o 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.