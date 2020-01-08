Global  

Danielle Panabaker Contemplates Arrowverse Name Change Following 'Arrow' Series Finale

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Danielle Panabaker thinks it might be time to change the name of the Arrowverse! The 32-year-old The Flash actress recently commented on the possibility of altering the name of the extended universe of DC Comics-inspired programming after the conclusion of Arrow. “If it’s been called the Arrowverse, what’s it going to be called now? The [...]
