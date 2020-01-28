Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Debby Ryan Premieres 'Horse Girl' at Sundance Film Festival

Debby Ryan Premieres 'Horse Girl' at Sundance Film Festival

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Debby Ryan is sharing her new film Horse Girl! The 26-year-old actress attended the film’s premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray in Park City, Utah on Monday night (January 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debby Ryan She was also joined by her co-stars including Alison Brie and Molly [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says 00:27

 Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working, as she attended the premiere of her new film Promising Young Woman at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The British actress, herself nominated for an Oscar for 2009 drama An Education, suggested the voting system...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women Make Film [Video]Women Make Film

Women Make Film Trailer This epic exploration of filmmaking by women offers an essential and celebratory revisionist history of cinema told through the lenses of the world’s greatest female..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:40Published

Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In 'The Assistant' [Video]Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In "The Assistant"

Director-writer Kitty Green speaks on the real life inspirations behind the concept of the film, “The Assistant,” and how she wanted to explore that world through a particular protagonist.BUILD is..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jesse Williams Supports Girlfriend Taylour Paige at 'Zola' Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2020

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige get all flirty at the premiere of her new movie, Zola, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Friday...
Just Jared

Camila Mendes Joins Andy Samberg & Tyler Hoechlin at 'Palm Springs' Premiere During Sundance Film Festival

Camila Mendes is stunning in a bold green top at the premiere of her new movie, Palm Springs, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival held at Library Center...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.