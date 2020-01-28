Global  

Chris Evans & Rachel Dratch Quiz Fellow Bostonian John Krasinski On Where He's 'Pahked' In Hyundai's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski let the Boston accents run free in Hyundai’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial. After watching one driver unsuccessfully park in a narrow spot, Rachel and Chris then watch John roll up in a new Sonata, which features Smart Park technology where he doesn’t even need to be in the [...]
News video: Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial

Local Celebs Show Off Boston Accents In Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial 00:40

 Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and David Ortiz show off their Boston accents in Hyundai's Super Bowl commercial.

Chris Evans and John Krasinski Take on Boston Accents in New Super Bowl Commercial

The 'Captain America' star and the 'A Quiet Place' director team up with former 'Saturday Night Live' comedienne Rachel Dratch in a new campaign for 2020 Hyundai...
AceShowbiz

Watch wicked hot Boston dudes Chris Evans and John Krasinski star in a delightful commercial

I've spent 26 years of my life not caring much about cars, but today? That's all changed. Well, to be clear I'm just obsessed with this one Hyundai Super Bowl...
Mashable

