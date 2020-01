Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman welcomed their baby boy a few months ago and now, his name has been reportedly revealed. The newborn is reportedly named Jack, Us Weekly reports. The parents are also parents to three-year-old Jonathan.