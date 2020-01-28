Vin Diesel Debuts First Poster For 'Fast & Furious 9'
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The official poster for Fast & Furious 9 is here and features the famed necklace front and center. The film’s plot is still unknown, however, more will be revealed with the debut of the trailer this week from Miami. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vin Diesel Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 brings [...]
Check out the official trailer tease for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9 is already looking dramatic! A new teaser premiered on Wednesday morning (January 29) ahead of the full trailer on Friday (January 30).