Daniel Kaluuya & Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrate 'Queen & Slim' UK Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Daniel Kaluuya happily strikes a pose alongside his co-star Jodie Turner-Smith while attending the UK premiere of their film Queen & Slim held at the Rich Mix Cinema on Monday (January 28) in London, England. The 30-year-old actor and the 33-year-old pregnant actress were joined at the event by the film’s writer-director Melina Matsoukas, as [...]
