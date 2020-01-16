Global  

Watch: Yo Gotti Chops It Up W/ Nick Cannon About Tackling Mississippi’s Inhumane Prison System

SOHH Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Watch: Yo Gotti Chops It Up W/ Nick Cannon About Tackling Mississippi’s Inhumane Prison SystemMemphis rapper Yo Gotti is out here keeping it 100. The hip-hop veteran pulled through this week for a must-see and must-hear conversation with radio personality Nick Cannon to dish on his recent Roc Nation partnership to address Mississippi’s publicized inhuman prison system. Watch and comment below!

