So The Parklife 2020 Line Up Is Phenomenal

Clash Tuesday, 28 January 2020
It's a helluva bill...

Manchester's *Parklife* has shared its 2020 line up.

The Heaton Park event has a reputation for piecing together stellar bills, and this year certainly matches that.

Tyler, the Creator will hit Manchester, shortly after finally scooping that Grammy for his album 'IGOR'.

Skepta will perform, alongside Jorja Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Four Tet, Robyn, AJ Tracey, and Giggs.

Anderson .Paak has been booked, with Parklife also set to play host to Solardo, Charli XCX, Mabel, Bicep, Floating Points, and Seth Troxler.

All in all, it's a phenomenal line up.

Tickets are on sale now.

Parklife runs between June 13th - 14th.

0
shares
 

ClashMagazine

CLASH So the @Parklifefest line up is absolutely phenomenal - Tyler, Jorja, Giggs, Skepta, .Paak, and so much more... 38 minutes ago

