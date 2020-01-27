Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Boosie Badazz pushing for a Kobe Bryant NBA logo, Meek Mill‘s Nipsey Hussle tribute song, the new Rolling Loud Miami line-up and more. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Post Malone, A$AP Rocky + Travis Scott Headline Rolling Loud Miami appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Boosie Badazz pushing for a Kobe Bryant NBA logo, Meek Mill‘s Nipsey Hussle tribute song, the new Rolling Loud Miami line-up and more. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Post Malone, A$AP Rocky + Travis Scott Headline Rolling Loud Miami appeared first on . 👓 View full article

