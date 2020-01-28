Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo & More To Present at Oscars 2020
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Timothee Chalamet will join Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a presenter at the upcoming 2020 Oscars next month. The four stars join a handful of other stars who are set to present on stage during the big awards night. Zazie Beetz, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran [...]
Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars. Notable names include Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves, James Corden and Maya Rudolph. Sigourney Weaver, Beanie Feldstein, Steve...