Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo & More To Present at Oscars 2020

Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo & More To Present at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet will join Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a presenter at the upcoming 2020 Oscars next month. The four stars join a handful of other stars who are set to present on stage during the big awards night. Zazie Beetz, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts

Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts 01:08

 Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars. Notable names include Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves, James Corden and Maya Rudolph. Sigourney Weaver, Beanie Feldstein, Steve...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts [Video]Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts

Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars. Notable names include..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot among Oscars presenters [Video]Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot among Oscars presenters

Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters at next month's Academy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell and More to Present at 2020 Oscars

The countdown is on for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9. On Tuesday, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and more...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.