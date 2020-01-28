Global  

Jimmy Fallon Finds The Fun in Working Out With John Cena in Michelob Light's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
John Cena laughs while Jimmy Fallon face plants onto the football field while finding the fun in working out in Michelob Light’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial. In the spot, which will air this Sunday, February 2 during the game, Jimmy expresses what most feel about working out and that is that it sucks. However, John [...]
