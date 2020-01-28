Global  

National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The sitcom wins for a fifth year, while Ant and Dec, Jesy Nelson and Michael Palin are also honoured.
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs

Mrs Brown's Boys Wins At The NTAs 00:27

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards [Video]Stars walk the red carpet at National Television Awards

Celebrities walked the red carpet ahead of the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena. The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race, former Love Island contestants, Tom Jones, Ricky Gervais, Emma Willis and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

Sorcha_Lauren

Sórcha Lauren RT @scottygb: Mrs Brown's Boys just beat FLEABAG and DERRY GIRLS at the National Television Awards. Help me god. #NTAs 6 seconds ago

Woodfarm18

Woodfarm JOKE GETBRID OF TV LICENCE AND PEOPLE WHOM HAVE HAD IT SHOULD GET IT FREEBFOR 5YEARS WHEN THEY GO THE SAME AS SKY E… https://t.co/WnwYRMhSwH 12 seconds ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Nationwide Tv Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/9cd00FtUat https://t.co/OTHmcU1lcx 16 seconds ago

HatherzJr

Kate Hathaway RT @Pandamoanimum: Mrs Brown's Boys beating Derry Girls and Fleabag at the National Television Awards is yet another example of why the Bri… 18 seconds ago

dilitas

Dilitas Ltd. RT @BBCNews: National Television Awards 2020: Mrs Brown beats Ricky Gervais and Fleabag https://t.co/PazyTjjlv4 2 minutes ago

richardsmart194

Richard Smart More proof the British public can't be trusted with votes. #brexit #wrong BBC News - National Television Awards 2… https://t.co/69ZcYbLulq 6 minutes ago

