Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Step Out For 'Birds of Prey' Roller Disco Photocall

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for a few photos together while arriving at the Birds Of Prey photocall in London, England on Tuesday night (January 28). The three actresses celebrated their upcoming movie by hosting Harley Quinn’s Pop-Up Roller Disco at The Steel Yard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
News video: Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars

Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars 01:13

 Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars The 'Birds of Prey' actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she and her close pals used to exact revenge on any guys that left them heartbroken when they were younger. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': She continued: But...

‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview [Video]‘Birds Of Prey’ Cast Interview

“Birds Of Prey” is bringing Margot Robbie back to the big screen as Harley Quinn but she's not coming alone. Harley is joined by a brand new flock and they sat down to dish about their characters..

Birds of Prey Cast's Break-Up Advice [Video]Birds of Prey Cast's Break-Up Advice

Here's a little break-up advice, courtesy of the Birds of Prey cast, aka Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Margot Robbie Reveals How She Juggled Filming Three Movies at Once

Margot Robbie shows off three different looks while doing promo for Birds of Prey! The 29-year-old actress stopped by Good Morning America and The View on...
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Says Filming 'Birds Of Prey' Was 'Exhilarating'!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (February 3) and dished all about playing an anti-hero in her new movie,...
