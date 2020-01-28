Washington Post Reinstates Felicia Sonmez — But Gets Called Out for Not Apologizing

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Washington Post has determined that national reporter Felicia Sonmez was not in violation of its social media policy after suspending her for tweeting out a Daily Beast story detailing a sexual assault case involving Kobe Bryant, who died in a The Washington Post has determined that national reporter Felicia Sonmez was not in violation of its social media policy after suspending her for tweeting out a Daily Beast story detailing a sexual assault case involving Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. “After conducting an internal review, we have determined that, while […] 👓 View full article

