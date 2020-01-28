Global  

Washington Post Reinstates Felicia Sonmez — But Gets Called Out for Not Apologizing

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Washington Post Reinstates Felicia Sonmez — But Gets Called Out for Not ApologizingThe Washington Post has determined that national reporter Felicia Sonmez was not in violation of its social media policy after suspending her for tweeting out a Daily Beast story detailing a sexual assault case involving Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. “After conducting an internal review, we have determined that, while […]
Read the Kobe Bryant-Related Tweets That Led Washington Post to Suspend Reporter Felicia Sonmez

Washington Post national political reporter *Felicia Sonmez* was suspended by the paper over the weekend over the tweets she sent out after the news broke of...
Mediaite Also reported by •BBC News

Washington Post places reporter on leave after Bryant tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations...
Seattle Times

ItsNotaHalfDay

Rob Frehse Washington Post reinstates reporter who it suspended over Kobe Bryant tweets, saying she didn't violate policy… https://t.co/OZ7fnSvM8J 53 seconds ago

mediagazer

Mediagazer WaPo reinstates reporter Felicia Sonmez after her suspension following her tweets about a rape allegation against K… https://t.co/C541hE0faF 2 minutes ago

kemmett58

Kelley RT @WashTimes: After outcry, Washington Post reinstates reporter suspended over Kobe Bryant tweet https://t.co/9A8XTj6Uvh #FeliciaSonmez #K… 3 minutes ago

MTFIII

Michael T Ford III Washington Post Reinstates Reporter After Suspension For Kobe Bryant Tweets https://t.co/FPjEMdXRoJ via @Deadline 4 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #WashingtonPost Reinstates Reporter After Suspension For #KobeBryant Tweets https://t.co/bedrgJvrXf https://t.co/mZWzdVYzsK 6 minutes ago

Bionicscode

Mauro C Washington Post Reinstates Reporter After Suspension For Kobe Bryant Tweets https://t.co/rLHO0XIKMg 6 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times After outcry, Washington Post reinstates reporter suspended over Kobe Bryant tweet https://t.co/9A8XTj6Uvh… https://t.co/YuJqwBptRU 7 minutes ago

SunshineHappyP1

Sunshine Came Softly RT @DEADLINE: Washington Post Reinstates Reporter After Suspension For Kobe Bryant Tweets https://t.co/JnXJEWgxxV https://t.co/RnwwS3pIgY 13 minutes ago

