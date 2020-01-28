Global  

What the Hell is Going on With George Papadopoulos’ Twitter Account?

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
What the Hell is Going on With George Papadopoulos’ Twitter Account?The official Twitter account of President *Donald Trump's* former 2016 campaign adviser *George Papadopoulos* went haywire on Tuesday, issuing and then deleting a statement apologizing to his wife *Simona Mangiante* over his mother's "disgusting public allegations" five times in a row.
