What the Hell is Going on With George Papadopoulos’ Twitter Account? Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The official Twitter account of President *Donald Trump's* former 2016 campaign adviser *George Papadopoulos* went haywire on Tuesday, issuing and then deleting a statement apologizing to his wife *Simona Mangiante* over his mother's "disgusting public allegations" five times in a row. The official Twitter account of President *Donald Trump's* former 2016 campaign adviser *George Papadopoulos* went haywire on Tuesday, issuing and then deleting a statement apologizing to his wife *Simona Mangiante* over his mother's "disgusting public allegations" five times in a row. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anabanana RT @Ian_Fraser: What the hell's going on in #Paris? Firefighters bludgeoned by CRS riot police (they're the ones with the yellow bands on t… 2 minutes ago Sacredsun RT @CovertMuffin: Today straight up sucks, what the***is going on with the karmic cycle today. Going to take tonight off from stream and… 2 minutes ago Bob @crackedshamrock Yeah, I feel like***with a low ferritin but that's what she wants. She said she suspects someth… https://t.co/RZQ6zqTj9f 2 minutes ago adrian RT @GiddensJarrod: If you have tattoos you’re going to***and you are what’s wrong with the world! 3 minutes ago Todd Poirier @minhtngo @amrigg What the***is going on with Harvard? 4 minutes ago The Nivs Going live tomoro between 7.30pm and 8pm UK time to discuss what the***is going on with the doc. Come n have a chat #doctorwho 6 minutes ago Debbie C Goody @KLE1967 @DailyCaller @peterjhasson @realDonaldTrump So true! Go to Europe. As soon as they hear you speak English… https://t.co/xTKAudhKUg 7 minutes ago flyoverpatriot @SenateGOP going to be a cold day in***for some of you vile hypocrites. @GOPChairwoman time for new leadership… https://t.co/vdzmK2ApYo 7 minutes ago