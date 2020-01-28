Global  

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Their Divorce

E! Online Tuesday, 28 January 2020
UPDATE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage is officially over. A judge signed off on their divorce finalization on Tuesday, E! News can confirm. ____ Miley Cyrus and...
Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce, Officially Single

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single in the eyes of the law ... because we've learned their divorce is now final. According to new legal docs...
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize divorce: report

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are both officially single. 
