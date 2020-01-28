Global  

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Finalize Their Divorce (Report)

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce is finalized. A judge has signed off on the “Wrecking Ball” crooner and the Hunger Games star’s divorce settlement, TMZ reports. According to the documents, the two will be officially single on February 22. Miley and Liam initially figured out all the details of the divorce back in December. [...]
