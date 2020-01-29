Global  

The Five Goes Off on Don Lemon, Panel Mocking Trump Supporters: ”Not Everybody With a Southern Accent Is a Deplorable Rube’

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The hosts of Fox News' The Five today tore into *Don Lemon*, *Rick Wilson*, and *Wajahat Ali* for a CNN segment this past weekend in which the panelists mocked Trump supporters and Lemon burst out laughing.
