Peaky Blinders Leads the Pack at 2020 Britain's National TV Awards

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The BBC crime drama television series wins the best drama while the actor Cillian Murphy takes home the best drama performance at the January 28 awards show.
News video: National Television Awards winners 2020

National Television Awards winners 2020 00:58

 Take a look at the winners of the National Television Awards 2020, which took place at the O2 in Greenwich, London.

