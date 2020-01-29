Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why

Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is possibly going to be too big for the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The memorial for the basketball superstar, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others, may be held at the L.A. Coliseum due to the sheer [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be At Staples Center

Why Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be At Staples Center 02:13

 Kobe Bryant memorial details surface. Plus - Rick Fox opens up about false reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court [Video]New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court

Artist Levi Ponce's Kobe Bryant mural in Hancock Park highlights his family life and achievements outside of basketball.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family [Video]Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaq Leads Kobe Bryant Chant Outside Staples Center in Honor of Late Star

Brothers for life. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were two peas in a pod on the Los Angeles Lakers for the better part of a decade. Together, the pair helped...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsFOX SportsDenver PostJust Jared JrCBS SportsJust Jared

Sport24.co.za | Shaq, West among NBA icons grieving Kobe at empty arena

Grief-stricken NBA legends were in tears as they mourned Kobe Bryant at an empty Staples Center arena.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.