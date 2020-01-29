Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is possibly going to be too big for the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The memorial for the basketball superstar, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others, may be held at the L.A. Coliseum due to the sheer [...]
The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter..