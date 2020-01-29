Global  

‘Classic Backstabber’: Giuliani Slams Bolton for Alleged Claim That Trump Directly Pushed for Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
‘Classic Backstabber’: Giuliani Slams Bolton for Alleged Claim That Trump Directly Pushed for Ukraine Quid Pro QuoPresident Donald Trump’s personal attorney and Ukraine fixer, Rudy Giuliani, expressed outrage at former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, slamming him as a “swamp creature” and a “classic backstabber” for his alleged claims that the president personally pushed a quid pro quo between Ukraine military aid and an investigation into possible 2020 rival Joe […]
News video: Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable 04:19

 Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president&apos;s reelection effort is not impeachable conduct.

Recent related news from verified sources

Et tu, General? Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly trusts Bolton, favors witnesses

Off the ledge of allegiance For Trump cheerleader Rush Limbaugh, whether John Bolton is telling the truth about a Ukraine quid pro quo is almost besides the...
Newsday

Trump’s team begin impeachment defence in rare Saturday session of the Senate

In a two-hour hearing, the team dismissed the House impeachment managers’ arguments by charging they were politically motivated and asserted that there was no...
Hindu Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News

