National Television Awards highlights in two minutes
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The winners include Mrs Brown's Boys, Jesy Nelson, Sir Michael Palin and of course... Ant and Dec.
NTAS 2020 COURTESY OF INDIGO TELEVISION Take a look at the highlights from the ceremony at the National Television Awards 2020, hosted by David Walliams at the O2 in Greenwich, London.
