Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Officially Single Again, Divorce Finalized

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The former couple, who got married in December 2018, have split in the summer of 2019 with 'The Hunger Games' star filing for divorce from his wife of eight months in August.
Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth single again, divorce finalized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that...
Seattle Times

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalise divorce five months after announcing separation

Celebrity pair were married for less than a year
Independent

