Lana Del Rey's Grammys 2020 Dress She Bought at the Mall Already Sold Out

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey is creating massive demand with her style. The Norman F–king Rockwell! singer revealed on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday (January 26) that she bought her dress from the mall. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey Despite being available on the day of the big [...]
News video: Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show 02:04

 Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine and Jason Lipshutz discuss Lana Del Rey's album on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here [Video]The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here. This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place from June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Here are the headliners and a few of the performers. Tame..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Lana Del Rey delays spoken word album following theft [Video]Lana Del Rey delays spoken word album following theft

Lana Del Rey has pushed back the release of her spoken word album after thieves stole family mementos and artwork over Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Lana Del Rey says she bought her Grammys dress at the mall

Singer says dress was a 'last-minute' purchase
Independent

Lana Del Rey & Boyfriend Sean Larkin Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala!

Lana Del Rey is making her red carpet debut with her police officer boyfriend Sean Larkin! The 34-year-old singer looked gorgeous while walking the carpet with...
Just Jared Also reported by •SifyE! Online

